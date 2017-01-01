Aaron Carter feels 'amazing' following dramatic weight gain

Aaron Carter feels "amazing" after gaining weight following a recent stint in rehab.

The 29-year-old took to Instagram on Friday (10Nov17) to debut his 45-pound (20 kilogram) weight gain and told his followers he was ready for the year ahead.

"This is my before and after pics," he captioned two selfies showing his transformation. "I went from 115 to 160 pounds in two months I feel amazing. 2018 I'm ready for you!!"

In September (17), Carter checked into a health and wellness facility but departed after just two weeks due to "several legal and personal" issues.

He then returned to the centre in mid-October, with his publicist explaining, "Aaron has taken care of the legal and financial matters that required his attention and returned to the wellness facility to complete his programme."

And on 25 October, Carter updated fans with his progress, taking to Twitter to write that he was "feeling stronger" while he was still in treatment.

The I Want Candy hitmaker, who is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, initially sought professional help at an undisclosed location after medics urged him to put his wellbeing first following an appearance on U.S. TV show The Doctors, during which he confessed to addictions to prescription painkillers and cosmetic surgery.

Prior to checking into rehab, police reportedly paid a visit to Carter's St. Petersburg, Florida home in response to a call to check on his welfare, and he also broke his nose in a car accident near his house in September, days after allegedly becoming the victim of harassment and an attempted burglary.

The star, who came out as bisexual via a Twitter statement in August, was also arrested in Georgia in mid-July for driving under the influence and marijuana possession.