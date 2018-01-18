Kylie Minogue back on big screen with Guy Pearce for Swinging Safari

Kylie Minogue will return to the big screen in the bawdy Australian comedy ‘Swinging Safari’ after the decade of decadency the 70s.‘Swinging Safari’, originally titled ‘Flammable Children’, was written and directed by Stephan Elliott who is most known for his 1994 movie ‘The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert’.Kylie plays Kaye Hall against her screen husband Guy Pearce as Keith Hall. ‘Swinging Safari’ reunites Kylie Minogue and Guy Pearce who first worked together in the soap Neighbours between 1986 to 1988.‘Swinging Safari’ follows the debauched lifestyles of three suburban families in the 70s, their swingers parties and the affect on their children. The movie is described as a movie about “boxed wine, bad hair, bad styles, bad choices, but good times.”Jack Thompson plays The Mayor.‘Swinging Safari’ will be released in Australian cinemas in 18 January 2018.

Noise11.com