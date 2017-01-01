Rihanna ‘ditching New York pad for fresh start with new man’

Rihanna has reportedly decided not to renew the lease on her New York apartment as she plans to make a fresh start elsewhere with her new man, Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel.

The Umbrella singer has been leasing the $50,000 (£38,000) a month four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom duplex penthouse since 2013.

However, photographer Antoine Verglas has listed the apartment for sale again with a price tag of $16.95 million (£12.9 million). And according to editors at Look magazine, the singer has decided it’s the perfect time to move on from the Chinatown party pad which holds memories of her past relationships with rapper Drake and Chris Brown.

“The apartment shun is symbolic and deliberate,” a source told the publication. “It held way too many memories of her single life, not just times she’d shared there with her ex-boyfriends, but where she was at mentally, in her life.

“She always saw New York as a place to let loose and date, even if she was working there and holding business meetings.”

Rihanna is said to be keen to “build a future” with handsome businessman Hassan and the couple, who are both 29, reportedly find it “more relaxing and romantic” when they’re cuddled up in London or Los Angeles.

“It’s an exciting and fresh phase for her – she couldn’t be more excited,” said the source.

As well as looking for a new home, the Work singer has also reportedly been freezing out her exes in a bid for a completely fresh start. She declined to attend ex Drake’s 31st birthday party and hasn’t been in touch with Chris, who recently upset her with graphic references to his ex-lovers on new album Heartbreak on a Full Moon.

“Rihanna is only looking forward to at this stage in her life,” the insider commented. “She’s done with negativity and just wishes the likes of Chris and Drake would move on, too.

“The fact Chris is still making blatant references to her in his song lyrics isn’t just annoying for her, she finds it depressing, too. It’s years since they were together now.”