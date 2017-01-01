Eminem reveals new song with Beyonce

Eminem released a taste of his upcoming album ‘Revival’ with the new song ‘Walk On Water’ on Friday.The song features the lines “I walk on water But I ain’t no Jesus / I walk on water but only when it freezes.” Later Eminem raps ‘I’m not God-sent, Nas, Rakim, Pac, B.I.G., James Todd Smith and I’m no Prince, so”He also raps about his self-doubt:The crowds are goneAnd it’s time to wash out the blondeSales decline, the curtains drawnThey’re closing the set, I’m still poking my head from out behindBut then he comes good at the end with:‘Cause I’m just a manBut as long as I got a mic, I’m godlikeSo me and you are not alikeBitch, I wrote “Stan”Eminem set the promo for the album up with a fake medical page askaboutrevival.com.The page talks of the fictitious disease Atrox Rithimus and Revival being ht ecure. “REVIVAL is proven to effectively treat people with Atrox Rithimus. If you’ve tried other treatments without getting the AR symptom relief you need, REVIVAL could be music to your ears”.‘Revival’ is the first Eminem album in four years. It will be released next week on November 17.The last Eminem album was ‘The Marshall Mathers LP 2’ in 2013. It sold 9 million copies worldwide.