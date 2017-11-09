Former Faith No More singer Chuck Mosley dies

Chuck Mosley, the original lead singer of Faith No More, has died at the age of 57.Mosley’s family released the following statement:After a long period of sobriety, Charles Henry Mosley III lost his life, on November 9th, 2017, due to the disease of addiction. We’re sharing the manner in which he passed, in the hopes that it might serve as a warning or wake up call or beacon to anyone else struggling to fight for sobriety. He is survived by long-term partner Pip Logan, two daughters, Erica and Sophie and his grandson Wolfgang Logan Mosley. The family will be accepting donations for funeral expenses. Details to follow when arranged.Mosley was lead singer for the first two Faith No More albums ‘We Care A Lot’ and ‘Introduce Yourself’. The title track of ‘We Care A Lot’ became a staple of the Faith No More setlist.Mosley’s time with Faith No More started coming to and end around 1988 when his behaviour was described as “erratic” on their European tour. He was fired when the band returned to the US.Mosley sued Faith No More in 1989 claiming a stake in the future of the band.Earlier this year Chuck Mosley joined industrial supergroup Primative Race with members of PIG, Skinny Puppy, Pop Will eat Itself, The Mission and Gary Numan’s band.Chuck Mosley is survived by partner Pip Logan, and his two daughters, Erica and Sophie.

