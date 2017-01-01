Anderson East: 'I'm offended Garth Brooks lip synced'

Anderson East is "offended" Garth Brooks lip-synced his performance at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards on Wednesday night (08Nov17).

The 55-year-old singer was just one of the winners at the ceremony, which was also televised, taking home the top award for Entertainer of the Year. However, Garth attracted criticism from fans when he performed his track Ask Me How I Know, with many slamming him online for clearly not performing live.

Speaking to journalists backstage after his performance, Garth admitted he had used a pre-recorded live track to lip sync to, citing sickness and his 12-show run in just 10 days as the reason he made the compromise.

"Right now we're in the middle of 12 shows in 10 days," he told Fox News "We've got four days (where) we're doing two shows a day. We decided to lip sync it because my voice just isn't going anywhere, and we wanted to represent country music the best we can."

However, East doesn't think much of Brooks' explanation and has since made his feelings clear on Twitter.

"I keep a lot of my opinions to myself and respect anyone making music but as a person who tries to put on the best and most honest show I can night after night... this truly offends me," he wrote. "I was told country music is three chords and the truth."

Anderson's girlfriend, Miranda Lambert, also shared her thoughts on the controversy, adding in the comments, "High five on this babe. If you can't sing then don't. It's better to be honest than to pretend. I think it's bulls**t. My favorite performances were live live. The truth."