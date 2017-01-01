NEWS Nick Jonas and Shania Twain join forces on new Christmas song Newsdesk GET TICKETS Share with :







Pop star Nick Jonas has made Shania Twain's duet dreams come true by recording a Christmas collaboration.



The You're Still the One icon took to social media on Thursday (09Nov17) to unveil their festive surprise with a teaser for their song Say All You Want for Christmas.



"It's the most wonderful time of the year... @nickjonas," she captioned the audio snippet.



The track was made available to the public on Friday (10Nov17), and Nick has now revealed he actually penned the tune with Shania in mind.



"When I wrote this song a few months back with the Monsters & Strangerz (production and songwriting team) there was only one artist... one voice I wanted to sing it with, and thankfully she agreed to do it!" he gushed in an Instagram post celebrating its release. "Thank you @shaniatwain for making my Christmas. Hope you guys like it."



Say All You Want for Christmas is a love song, with lyrics including the lines, "When we're all alone and you hold me close/Say all you want for Christmas is me."



The studio pairing won't come as a complete surprise to fans as the former Jonas Brothers star, 25, has previously admitted Shania was his first celebrity crush as a kid.



He even confessed to still having feelings for the 52-year-old last December (16), when Nick presented Shania with the Icon Award at Billboard's Women in Music ceremony in New York.



Sharing a social media shot of Shania cradling his face on stage at the ceremony, he wrote, "That moment your lifelong crush knows you exist... #stilltheone."



The veteran country star was touched to have Nick as a fan, and after the event, she expressed her desire to team up with him in the studio.



"I'd love to (collaborate with him). I'd love to do that," she smiled to U.S. news show Entertainment Tonight. "I think that'd be a really fun thing to do."

