Nicole Kidman sings backing vocals on Keith Urban's Female

Country star Keith Urban recruited his actress wife Nicole Kidman to sing back-up on his new song Female.

The singer debuted the tune onstage at Wednesday's (08Nov17) Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, and he's now confirmed the Oscar winner contributed to the background vocals for the track, which also features song co-writer Nicolle Galyon.

"I thought it was nice and very personal to blend these girls into the song," Urban shared, "because it just felt very right for what the song means to me."

Galyon penned Female with Shane McAnally, and Ross Copperman in early October (17), when they were inspired by the sexual misconduct scandal surrounding disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Speaking at the BMI Country Awards on Tuesday (07Nov17), Copperman explained, "We're in a room and we're like, 'What can we do about this?' And that's the one thing we can do, is write songs."

However, before the track's live premiere at the CMA Awards, Urban admitted he was unaware of the original motivation behind Female, and simply viewed it as a beautiful, empowering piece of music.

"When I heard the song I knew nothing about its back story, and I don't think that is needed for the song," Keith explained to U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America. "The song for me was far more celebratory than anything else, so that's what really moved me."

Nicole's presence on the tune is fitting as the Moulin Rouge! star previously voiced her support for victims of sexual assault and harassment in light of the Weinstein allegations.

"As I've stated before publicly, I support and applaud all women and these women who speak out against any abuse and misuse of power - be it domestic violence or sexual harassment in the workforce," Nicole shared in a statement issued to People.com. "We need to eradicate this behaviour."