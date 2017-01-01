Elton John 'went cold' upon hearing of Las Vegas shooting

Elton John was shocked to his core after learning of the horrific Las Vegas shooting massacre last month (Oct17).

Like many celebrities, the Your Song hitmaker was heartbroken by the news on 1 October (17), when a gunman targeted country music fans at the Route 91 Harvest festival, costing 58 people their lives.

At the time, the Sin City regular told fans on Twitter he was "utterly devastated" by the tragedy, and now Elton has opened up about the incident in more detail, likening the scenes from the shooting to "war".

"I just went cold," Elton told U.S. breakfast show Today of the moment he saw the news on TV. "It was like a war."

However, the British singer was pleased with how people of all different creeds, colours, and backgrounds came together to help and support one another in the aftermath of the attack.

"I find the human spirit incredibly moving, and as a performer, that's what you get," he said. "There was a feeling of unity."

Elton only hopes Americans can apply that same sentiment to working together to overcome ongoing racial and political tensions for a brighter future.

He mused, "If only the feeling of unity when something bad happens can transfer to the feeling of unity period in America at the moment, it would be wonderful."

"I've been coming here since 1970, I love this country; it's my second home...," he continued. "This country has given me everything I could possibly want; it was the first place I became successful, and the fact that people don't communicate with each other anymore and that people are so hateful to each other upsets me so much, and I pray every night that it's gonna get better.

"Tragedy brings people together, and they forget who they are or who they vote for. They just come (together) because love in their body shines through, that's what I want for America at this moment."

Elton is planning to spend a lot more time in the U.S. in the coming months as he prepares for the final leg of his second Las Vegas residency, The Million Dollar Piano shows, which he has been performing since 2011.

He recently extended his last run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace until May (18), when he will take his final bow.