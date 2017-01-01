NEWS Camila Cabello’s Havana dominates singles chart for second week Newsdesk Share with :







Camila Cabello’s Havana has enjoyed its best sales week yet to sit atop the Official Singles Chart for a second straight week.



The track, which features Young Thug easily claims second week at Number 1, finishing 10,000 combined chart sales ahead of its closest competitor, Post Malone and 21 Savage’s Rockstar. Despite finishing in the runner-up slot this week, Rockstar claims this week’s most streamed song.



Celebrating the news with Official Charts at this week’s Music Industry Trusts Award, she said:



“I'm beyond over the moon. I'm so happy. I'm so excited! You have to celebrate things like this because you never know if it's going to happen again.”



Meanwhile, Sam Smith’s Too Good at Goodbyes rises four spots to Number 3 following the release of his Number 1 album The Thrill Of It All, while Marshmello and Khalid drop a spot to Number 4 with Silence.



Rounding out the Top 5 is Rita Ora’s Anywhere. Following a performance on The X Factor, the song becomes Rita’s eleventh Top 10 smash, climbing six places to Number 5.



Big Shaq’s Man’s Not Hot vaults nine places to Number 11, it’s highest position to date, ahead of fellow Grime artist Dave at Number 18; No Words featuring Mostack is a new entry at Number 18. Another song from Dave’s new EP Game Over titled How I Met My Ex is also new at Number 32.



Two songs that entered the Top 40 for the first time last week gain ground this week; Stormzy and MNEK’s Blinded By Your Grace – Pt 2 leaps 18 slots to Number 22, while I Miss You from Clean Bandit and Julia Michaels climbs five rungs to 23.



Sam Smith is back again with a further two Top 40 entries this week; Pray re-enters the Top 40 at Number 26, while nominated new single One Last Song is a new entry at Number 27. Taylor Swift’s Call It What You Want is also a fresh song in the Top 40 this week, becoming Taylor’s fourth hit of the Reputation era at Number 29.



With help from Rihanna, N.E.R.D. make their first Top 40 appearance since 2004 with comeback track Lemon, new at Number 31. Finally, Miami rapper Lil Pump has already hit Number 7 in the US with Gucci Gang, and the song makes its UK Top 40 debut at Number 38.

