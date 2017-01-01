Garth Brooks celebrated CMA Awards win at Taco Bell

Superstar Garth Brooks celebrated his big win for Entertainer of the Year at Wednesday's (08Nov17) Country Music Association (CMA) Awards with a stop at fast-food restaurant Taco Bell.

The Friends in Low Places hitmaker took home the honour for the second successive year at the Nashville, Tennessee ceremony, and revealed he planned to do exactly what he did last year (16) after claiming the top prize - hit up the Mexican-style eatery with his wife Trisha Yearwood.

Asked how he would be marking the occasion backstage after his win, he told U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America: "Two words: Taco Bell! That's where we were a year ago tonight, when we won (the same award last year)."

Acknowledging that it had now become somewhat of a tradition, fellow singer Trisha, who is also a celebrity chef, added, "We have to!"

Despite their delight at Garth's victory, their celebrations are likely to have been marred by the backlash the musician faced online after miming his way through his performance at the awards show, which was broadcast live.

Viewers were quick to complain about his lip-syncing as he performed his track Ask Me How I Know, and in the media room after claiming his prize, he admitted to using a pre-recorded live track to mime to, citing sickness and his current 12-show run in just 10 days as the reason for making the compromise.

"Right now, we're in the middle of 12 shows in 10 days," he told Fox News. "We've got four days (where) we're doing two shows a day. We decided to lip sync it because my voice just isn't going anywhere, and we wanted to represent country music the best we can."