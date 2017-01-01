NEWS Liam Gallagher: 'There's a happy person in me trying to get out' Newsdesk Share with :







LIAM GALLAGHER isn’t a man who smiles much - but with a chart topping album under his belt, a sell-out Finsbury Park - he admits he’s the most excited he’s ever been.



Speaking to Dave Berry before his secret Absolute Radio gig at London’s Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club, Gallagher was asked about his most excitable moments.



“It’s got to be Man City winning the Premier League,” he said. “I’m excited about that. I’m excited about getting back doing my music. I’m excited about Anthony Joshua, I’m a big fan of him. I’m excited about everything, man!



“I mean, I’m not running about doing cartwheels but there is someone excited in there somewhere. I know I’m not smiling a lot but there’s a happy person in there trying to get out”





LIAM GALLAGHER: PLAYING WORKING MEN’S CLUB MAKES ME THIRSTY



LIAM Gallagher’s days as a hellraiser might be behind him, but he admits that playing at a working men’s club makes him want to hit the town like he did in his youth.



Talking to Dave Berry before his secret Absolute Radio gig at London’s Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club, he said the atmosphere had him gagging for a beer.



“It’s making me feel thirsty,” he said. “Those barrels in the corner. The carpet. Even that rope over there is making me feel thirsty.”





LIAM: MY FINSBURY PARK GIG WILL BE DANGEROUS - AND I WANT SKEPTA ON THE BILL



Liam Gallagher’s incredible comeback culminated in his Finsbury Park show selling out in FIVE MINUTES and he says he wants it to be as ‘dangerous’ as Oasis’ famous show at the same venue.



In an interview with Dave Berry before his secret Absolute Radio gig at London’s Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club, he admitted he had great memories of Finsbury Park.



“I loved that gig, man. It was really f**king dangerous and I liked it. So hopefully we’ll have a bit of the same”



And he also let slip that he’s looking for some unexpected support acts to join him.



“It can’t all be 90s stuff, man,” he said. “We’ve got to mix it up a bit. I’d like to get Skepta playing, have something a bit different.”





LIAM GALLAGHER RETURNS TO WHERE IT ALL BEGAN FOR OASIS



LIAM GALLAGHER might be riding the crest of a wave, with a chart topping album, a sell-out Finsbury Park gig and plenty of critical acclaim, but he still has a soft spot for the tiny venue where it all began for Oasis - King Tuts in Glasgow.



And he even filmed his new video at the venue, with ‘This Is England’ director, Shane Meadows.



Speaking to Dave Berry before his secret Absolute Radio gig at London’s Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club, Gallagher said of the shoot: “It was mega. It was done super quick, because I hate doing videos. We started at 4 and we were out of there by 6.



“Sometimes you’re there all night, but we did a little gig - we played about five songs for the people that came down, three run throughs of Come Back To Me and then we were off home.”



And despite him harking back to the glory days of his old band, he still found time for a dig at his brother employing a SCISSORS player for a recent TV appearance.



“It was a performance video in King Tuts, which is where Oasis got signed,” he said. “There’s no scissors involved, there’s no dwarves or weird stuff. It’s just us playing live and the crowd going wild.



“But it’s Shane Meadows so he’ll have it looking cool





Listen to the gig Thursday 23rd November @ 7pm www.absoluteradio.co.uk

