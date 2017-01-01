Saoirse Ronan was determined to give Ed Sheeran an 'edgy' tattoo

Saoirse Ronan thought it would be "funny and edgy" to misspell Ed Sheeran's most recent tattoo.
The Brooklyn actress stars in the video for the British singer-songwriter's hit tune Galway Girl, which mixes traditional Irish sounds with a pop vibe.
In one sequence in the clip, Ed is seen getting a tattoo of the words "Galway Grill" on his right arm, and now Saoirse has explained why she decided to intentionally misspell the inking.
"It’s not a mistake," she said during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night (08Nov17). "Ed got up on stage two days after we did it and said that I had made the mistake. It makes me look illiterate.
And I'm just here to say that it was all planned because we thought it would be funny and edgy if we misspelled girl and made it grill instead... So, that's my handwriting."
Saoirse and Ed shot the music video back in April (17), with the star enjoying some time back in her home nation. And the 23-year-old was impressed by Ed's creativity on the shoot, as he filmed it himself using a camera rigged to a vest.
"When we were doing the music video, Ed was amazing, he was getting ready to do the tour and all that stuff, and he shot the music video himself. And so, we ended it by going to this famous pub back at home where there was a birthday party going on for someone he knows, and he wanted to get this tattoo," shared Saoirse.
Leaving her music video days behind her, Saoirse is currently promoting Lady Bird, a comedy-drama film written and directed by Greta Gerwig.
