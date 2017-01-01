Sam Smith: 'Having kids is my life plan'

Sam Smith is desperate to have kids, admitting starting a family is his "life plan".
The 25-year-old singer is currently in a happy relationship with 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn, after several broken romances. And finding love has inspired him to think more about the prospect of procreating. During an interview with The Sun, Sam was asked if he wanted to have children, to which he replied: "Massively, yeah, it’s like, my life plan. I want kids so bad. I just feel like it’s nature’s way of reminding you that it’s not about you. It makes you not selfish."
When it comes to how he will have a family, Sam is interested in getting a surrogate to carry his child, while also considering adoption.
"I think I might do both," he said. "When I went to Iraq to the camps, it made me want to adopt."
Sam had a swift rise into the spotlight after the success of his debut album In The Lonely Hour in 2014. However, when it comes to his new celebrity status, the Too Good At Goodbyes singer tries not to be a diva whenever he can avoid it. But there are some situations where Sam can't help indulging his inner diva.
"I don't ask for puppies in my dressing room," he laughed during an interview with the BBC. "But sometimes - and I'm really embarrassed about this - when they're doing my make-up before I go onstage, people do up my laces for me.
"I hate it. I feel like a diva. A diva or a three-year-old!"
Sam also revealed that when he first found fame, he did find his head turned by being a celebrity, especially when he hung out with Beyonce and Justin Timberlake at Taylor Swift's birthday party.
"I did get a bit… I wouldn't say big-headed, but I was living in that scene way too much, and I needed to be brought back down to earth," he admitted.
"There was one time when I wore a new pair of pants every day and threw all the old ones away. I got obsessed with wearing different pants every night. But that only lasted a month. I re-wear all my pants all the time now."
Tickets on sale through Amazon Tickets
. @AmazonTicketsUK