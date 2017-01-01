Ed Sheeran joins night two of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Roman Kemp concluded a huge reveal week on Capital Breakfast this morning with big news when he announced that two-time Grammy and four-time BRIT award-winning superstar Ed Sheeran joins the massive line-up for the second night of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola (Sunday December 10th).
One of the most successful artists in the world, Ed Sheeran’s third studio album, ‘¸’, topped the charts in 100 countries and Ed made history with the fastest-selling album by a male artist in the UK chart ever. Ed is responsible for many of the biggest tracks of the year with ‘Galway Girl’, ‘Castle On The Hill’ and ‘Shape Of You’ featuring Stormzy, which is the UK’s biggest-selling single of the year, and his latest single, ‘Perfect.’ One of the world’s biggest artists, Ed will perform especially for Capital listeners on the second night of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola, in what is sure to be an unmissable performance.
Ed Sheeran said: “I always love playing Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball. Playing a multi-artist show like that, you just get to meet so many cool people that you would never have met otherwise, and Capital always put on a great production. It always looks really good. For me, it’s how the stage looks and the lighting. It’s a really, really good show to go to and definitely massive value for money because you get to see 10 or 11 acts that can all fill that arena.”
Ashley Tabor, Global’s founder & executive president, said: “We’ve certainly ended our big reveal week on a high! This morning on Capital Breakfast, Roman announced that one of the biggest artists in the world is joining our incredible line-up for the second night (Sunday) of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola. Ed has had a record-breaking year with a string of international smash hit records and an incredible album. I can’t wait to see him on stage with Capital again, and we can’t wait to bring the UK’s biggest Christmas party to Capital listeners for what will be a truly incredible weekend at London’s O2 Arena.”
Ed Sheeran joins Taylor Swift, Sigala, The Chainsmokers, The Script, Mabel, Louisa Johnson, James Hype,Matt Terry, Stefflon Don and Liam Payne on Sunday December 10th for night two of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola.
The line-up for night one of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola on Saturday December 9th is Sam Smith, Rita Ora, Jonas Blue, James Arthur, Jax Jones, Yungen, Niall Horan, Major Lazer, Anne-Marie, Craig David and Dua Lipa.
Now in its tenth year, Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball is always a sell-out event. Last year, more than 30,000 fans flocked to the ball over two days to see performances from international stars including Calvin Harris, Little Mix, Shawn Mendes, Ellie Goulding, Craig David and Louisa Johnson.
