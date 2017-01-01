T.I. urges Meek Mill to learn and plan behind bars

Rapper T.I. has urged Meek Mill to learn as much as he can while serving time behind bars for a parole violation.

Nicki Minaj's ex was sentenced to serve between two and four years in prison for a series of breaches earlier this week (beg06Nov17), and the rap world has come to his support, with stars like JAY-Z calling the hip-hop star's return to jail "unjust and heavy handed".

Now T.I. is speaking out, calling Meek's prison stint "excessive" and suggesting lawmakers "didn't want him to make it".

But, now it's a done deal and the rap star, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, is going back to prison, the Live Your Life star, who spent 11 months behind bars for weapons possession, has some sage advice.

"Learn as much as you can and just strategise for the moment you step out of there," he tells TMZ. "Strategise for your comeback."

Meek Mill was convicted of drug dealing and gun possession in 2008, and received a prison sentence of 11-to-23 months. Upon his release in 2009, he was placed on probation, but struggled to stick to the terms of the arrangement.

On Monday (06Nov17), Pennsylvania judge Genece Brinkley sentenced Mill, to two-to-four years behind bars for the probation violation.

Responding to the news, JAY-Z said, "The sentence handed down by the Judge - against the recommendation of the Assistant District Attorney and Probation Officer - is unjust and heavy handed. We will always stand by and support Meek Mill, both as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence and then in returning to his musical career."

The sentence came as a surprise to many because prosecutors in the case recommended the rapper be spared more jail time for the probation violations, commending Mill for staying away from drugs since January and complying with the requirements of his probation.