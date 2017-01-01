NEWS Itzhak Perlman to play Mozart’s Requiem at Royal Festival Hall Newsdesk Share with :







Returning to the UK for the first time since his show at the Barbican Centre in April 2016, which The Guardian heralded as ‘a packed-out-love-in’, legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman has been announced for a huge concert at London’s Royal Festival Hall, in which he will this time be taking the baton to conduct one of the most celebrated and moving pieces of classical music of all time.



The Israeli-American string pioneer will conduct the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the Philharmonia Chorus, who will be joined by a host of critically acclaimed soloists including Soprano Ailish Tynan and Tenor Luis Gomes. The first half will see Perlman conduct Symphony number 29 in A Major – a piece that was composed by the prodigious 18 year old Mozart, and is considered to be one of his most iconic Symphonic works. The second half of the show will see Perlman conducting Mozart’s Requiem, one of the most popular choral works of all time, shrouded in passion and mystery, having been left unfinished at the time of his death.



Since making his breakthrough on The Ed Sullivan show in 1958, Itzhak Perlman has wowed audiences worldwide, be it with his own performances, or in his conducting which he began more regularly at the turn of the millennium. He is now renowned for conducting some of the world’s most illustrious orchestras including many across North America, as well as the London Philharmonic, the Israel Philharmonic, and the Berliner Philharmoniker. Perlman’s conducting has been praised previously by the New York Times as possessing ‘… a sweep of clarity and purpose.’



Alongside having been bestowed countless of the most prestigious awards in both classical and popular music, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008, Itzhak Perlman has also been invited to perform at several landmark moments in world history including the 100th Anniversary celebrations of the Statue of Liberty in 1986, a state dinner attended by Queen Elizabeth II in the White House in 2007, and also the Inauguration of former President Barack Obama in 2009 - premiering a piece written for the occasion by John Williams.



Itzhak Perlman will now return to the UK once again, this time to conduct the Mozart Requiem in what is a very special occasion for audience members to see one of the world’s greatest living classical musicians conducting one of the most iconic pieces ever composed.

Ticket Prices:

£125, £95, £65, £55, £45, £30



Itzhak Perlman Conducts the Mozart Requiem

London Royal Festival Hall

Southbank Centre,

Belvedere Rd,

Lambeth,

London

SE1 8XX

