Lin-Manuel Miranda returning to Hamilton role in 2019

Lin-Manuel Miranda is reprising his role as in Broadway smash Hamilton for a limited run in Puerto Rico in 2019.

Miranda created the stage show and starred as the American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton on the New York stage in 2015 to 2016, and now he has announced he will return to the role for three weeks in January, 2019.

The show will run at the Teatro UPR on the University of Puerto Rico campus in San Juan.

Miranda explains he has always wanted to bring the musical to the island, but after it was devastated by Hurricane Maria in September (17), he felt an urgency to return to the role.

"Bringing (Hamilton) to Puerto Rico is a dream that I've had since we first opened at The Public Theater in 2015," a statement from Miranda reads. "When I last visited the island, a few weeks before Hurricane Maria, I had made a commitment to not only bring the show to Puerto Rico, but also to return again to the title role.

"In the aftermath of Maria we decided to expedite the announcement of the project to send a bold message that Puerto Rico will recover and (will) be back in business, stronger than ever."

Miranda, who is Puerto Rican, has been active in putting together relief efforts on the island, and on Tuesday (07Nov17) he announced he has launched a $2.5 million (GBP1.9 million) hurricane recovery fund.

He also put together a charity song, titled Almost Like Praying, with fellow celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Gina Rodriguez, and Camila Cabello, and curated a Latin-themed Spotify playlist to raise funds for the victims of the storm.