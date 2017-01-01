Beyonce in trademark battle over Ivy Park clothing line

Beyonce's lawyers are involved in a legal battle with a company who have applied to trademark a name very similar to her Ivy Park clothing brand.

The Sweet Dreams singer launched her activewear clothing collection in stores and online on 14 April, 2016, the same day that a company named 47/72 Inc. filed an application to trademark the name Poison Ivy Park.

According to the U.S. Trademark and Patent Office's database, the company bosses plan to use the trademark for online retail store services which will feature shirts, hooded sweatshirts, sweatshirts, one-piece clothing for babies, mobile electronics cases, posters, throw pillows, mugs and tote bags.

Beyonce's legal team have filed an opposition to the application, claiming that Poison Ivy Park is too similar to Ivy Park and would damage her clothing brand and its reputation and confuse customers, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast.

Representatives for 47/72 Inc. responded by saying their name was distinctive due to the extra word "Poison" so there should be no confusion.

The legal battle has been ongoing for months and Beyonce's lawyers have accused the company of being reluctant to hand over necessary documents, while 47/72 founder and chief executive Mike Lin allegedly emailed her legal team saying he couldn't respond quickly and needed more time because he was suffering from depression. The lawyers believe he is making an excuse, claiming that the doctor's note Lin provided wasn't authentic.

According to The Blast, 47/72 Inc. has unsuccessfully tried to trademark Let It Go, inspired by the hit song from 2013 Disney animation Frozen, Swiftie, the name of Taylor Swift fans, and still has an application pending for 99 Problems, a song by Beyonce's husband JAY-Z.