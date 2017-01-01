Taylor Swift confirms Ed Sheeran and Future collaboration for album

Taylor Swift has confirmed she collaborated with Ed Sheeran and Future on a track for her new album Reputation.
The 27-year-old singer is gearing up to release her sixth record on Friday (10Nov17). However, after the track listing was leaked online, Taylor decided to give fans a look at the official line-up for the upcoming offering.
Alongside the caption "3 days until #reputation", Taylor listed all 15 songs on the record, including End Game, next to which was written "Feat. Ed Sheeran and Future".
The picture also listed a handful of production credits for the album. Taylor is listed as executive producer and co-producer for the LP, while Jack Antonoff, Max Martin and Shellback are among the other co-producers. Meanwhile, eight-time Grammy award winning sound engineer Serban Ghenea was responsible for mixing the record.
The confirmed Reputation track listing comes amid claims Taylor will withhold the record from streaming services when it's released.
According to Bloomberg, Reputation will be withheld from streaming for at least its first week after release, though the outlet notes that Taylor is "reportedly still negotiating the specifics with various platforms". The album will still be available through digital retailers such as iTunes despite its absence from streaming sites like Spotify.
In 2014 Taylor pulled her entire back catalogue off the streaming service after she slammed them and other music streaming companies in an op-ed she wrote criticising them for offering fans the chance to listen to their idol's music without paying the artist themselves.
"It's my opinion that music should not be free," she wrote at the time.
However, rapper and producer Diplo, who has been involved in a long-running feud with the Look What You Made Me Do singer, revealed his thoughts on why Taylor has distanced herself from streaming in a new interview with Rolling Stone magazine.
"Music is in the hands of the kids. Streaming is literally what kids want to listen to over and over again," he told the publication. "They want to listen to (Post Malone's) Rockstar and (Cardi B's) Bodak Yellow – they don't want to listen to, like, (Taylor Swift's) Look What You Made Me Do.
"That music doesn't relate to them at all. I don't think it ever did. They were only given that, by radio and marketing budgets. I'm impressed with Post Malone. I can relate to him more than Taylor Swift."
