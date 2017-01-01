Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez contribute to $1 million cancer charity donation

Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez have helped to donate $1 million (£760,000) to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

The superstar couple was among the guests at a gala dinner in New York City on Monday (06Nov17), when former baseball ace Alex addressed the crowd and revealed everyone at their table had agreed to collectively pitch in to fund research into the prevention and cure of prostate cancer.

"Our table is donating a million dollars tonight," he declared, as a smiling Jennifer stood by his side and applauded the generosity of their fellow philanthropists.

The event was also attended by Whoopi Goldberg, and featured a performance by Jennifer Hudson.

It's the latest act of charity for the loved-up pair, which went public with its blossoming romance in March (17).

Back in August (17), in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, J.Lo and A-Rod each pledged $25,000 (£19,000) to aid survivors, answering a social media call made by comedian Kevin Hart, who challenged his famous friends and peers to step up and help those in need in hard-hit areas like Houston, Texas.

Jennifer then personally donated $1 million to help the rebuilding of her family's native Puerto Rico following the devastation of Hurricane Maria in September (17), while she also worked with Alex and her ex-husband Marc Anthony last month (Oct17) to stage a fundraising TV gig, One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief, collecting $35 million (£26.6 million) for hurricane survivors across the U.S. and the Caribbean, as well as those affected by the recent earthquakes in Mexico.

In addition, the On the Floor hitmaker was among the performers at JAY-Z's star-studded Tidal X Brooklyn concert in New York on 17 October (17), which brought in a further $3.7 million (£2.8 million) for recovery efforts.