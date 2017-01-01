Bruno Mars battling sinus infection on his Magic World Tour

Bruno Mars is battling a nagging sinus infection as he prepares for a four-night stand at The Forum in Los Angeles.
The singer was forced to postpone a 24K Magic World Tour show at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado last week (30Oct17), because he was too ill to perform, but he bounced back for California dates in Fresno and Oakland and a show in Arizona over the weekend, and now he's set to wrap up the North American leg of the trek in Los Angeles, beginning on Tuesday night (07Nov17).
When cancelling his Denver show at the end of last month, Bruno tweeted: "I hate canceling (sic) shows more than anything. I hope you can forgive me and trust that we will do everything we can to reschedule and make it up to you."
He fell ill during a show in Dallas and admits his performance might have made the infection worse.
Mars has played close to 50 shows on the 24K Magic World Tour in 2017, and he'll head to South America after his Los Angeles run of concerts to perform two nights in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on 18 and 19 November (17). He'll then hit stages in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, and Costa Rica with support act DNCE, before returning to the U.S. for two Christmas concerts in Maryland and a two-date end-of-year stint in Las Vegas, including a New Year's Eve (31Dec17) party at The Park Theater.
Buy Bruno Mars Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park tickets through Amazon Tickets
. @AmazonTicketsUK
The massive tour will continue in 2018, taking Bruno back to South America and to Australia, Asia, and Europe, wrapping up with a Hyde Park Calling gig in London's Hyde Park next summer (Jul17).
At that point, he will have played 163 shows in total.