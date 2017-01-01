Adam Levine unveils second baby's gender

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo will soon be welcoming another daughter.

The Maroon 5 frontman and his Victoria's Secret model wife announced in September (17) that they were expecting a second child, a sibling for their 13-month-old daughter Dusty Rose.

And while making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (07Nov17), Adam revealed that their new baby is a girl.

"It's a girl, we're having another girl," he stated, adding that Behati is healthy and happy. "She's awesome. She's the champion of the world. She's killing it. You wouldn't know that she's seven months pregnant. God bless her."

The 38-year-old then explained that he and Behati, 28, hope to have big family one day as they "thrive in chaos".

In addition, the singer revealed that he would be looking to Ellen for advice on the new baby's moniker, as the TV host had suggested Dusty's name to them.

"Just to say that I named one of your children is not a big story but to name both is a big story," commented Ellen, while Adam assured her, "It'll be collaborative effort. We're already working on it, it's going."

Adam and Behati, who married in 2014, showed off Dusty to the world when he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in February. Speaking about his firstborn, the Moves Like Jagger hitmaker shared that he's sure she'll be a great big sister because she has a very calm personality.

"She's so sweet. She's like a little Zen baby, she's so quiet," he said. "Which is funny 'cause her parents, we're like maniacs. And she just kind of calms us down. She's very chill."