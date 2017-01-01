Marilyn Manson defends gun stunt as 'act of theatre'

Marilyn Manson has defended his use of a fake gun during his comeback concert, insisting it was an "act of theatre".

The Beautiful People rocker returned to the stage five weeks after breaking his leg while performing for an appearance at the Ozzfest Meets Knotfest in California on Sunday (05Nov17). While his set was mainly praised by fans, Manson caused controversy when he pulled a fake gun out as part of the set and pointed it at the crowd inside San Bernardino's Glen Helen Amphitheater.

The stunt comes almost two years after 14 people were killed and 22 others seriously injured in a mass shooting and an attempted bombing terror attack at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino.

However, Manson told TMZ.com that he hadn't meant to cause any disrespect with the stunt, and had intended it to be part of his comment on the state of today's world, following the recent shooting in Las Vegas which claimed the lives of 58 people.

"My art has always been a reaction to popular culture and my way to make people think about the horrible things that happen in this world," he said. "My performance was not meant to be disrespectful or show any insensitivity." He added he felt sorry for anyone affected by real guns.

Manson also claimed that he had been given police approval to use the prop during the concert, but The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department told the gossip website that they didn't approve or disapprove of the stunt. However, they added they appreciated being given a heads up that he was going to use the fake gun during the concert, so officers at the venue weren't caught off guard.