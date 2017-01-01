NEWS Camila Cabello celebrates Havana top spot 'I’m beyond over the moon' Newsdesk Share with :







Camila Cabello celebrated her latest single Havana going to Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart at last night’s Music Industry Trusts Award (Nov 6).



The singer picked up her Official Number 1 Award at last night's ceremony, which took place in London's Grosvenor House Hotel.



Camila also performed the chart-topping track along with new song Never Be The Same at this year's event, which saw her label boss Simon Cowell in attendance alongside the likes of Mark Ronson, Paloma Faith, Manic Street Preachers and London Grammar.



Camila told OfficialCharts.com:

"Oh my god... I'm beyond over the moon. I'm so happy. I'm so excited! I'll definitely be celebrating with my team. Right now, I'm getting ready backstage to do a performance, but whenever we find out amazing news like this we definitely flap - we scream!



“I found out Havana had reached Number 1 a couple of days ago when I was at home with my family and we all went crazy. You have to celebrate things like this because you never know if it's going to happen again. My mum screamed. My dad doesn't scream, but there were hugs - and maybe a small scream from him in a masculine, fatherly way."



Havana is on course for a second week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart, fending off competition from Post Malone’s Rockstar and Rita Ora’s Anywhere. Camila’s debut album is expected to be released in early 2018.

