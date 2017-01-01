Sia foils photographer by voluntarily sharing nude snap on social media

Sia voluntarily shared a nude picture of herself in a bid to stop photographers selling it.

The 41-year-old Australian singer is said to have found out the paparazzo was shopping the snap to the highest bidder, so decided to get one step ahead.

Sharing the shot, which had a watermark on it and "If you make the purchase it will be unblurred and you will..." written beneath it, on her social media pages, Sia wrote: "Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!"

Everyday Is Christmas is a reference to Sia's new festive album due for release on 17 November (17).

In the shot, the Chandelier star is seen completely naked from the back apparently on a balcony. According to News.com.au, the photographer obtained the invasive pictures from a close distance without permission. The snapper has also apparently boasted they have an "additional 14 images" of the naked singer to give to whoever purchases them.

After Sia shared the picture on Instagram and Twitter, she was flooded with comments from fans, many of whom complimented her incredible figure while others praised her for foiling the photographer with the stunt.

"You handled it like a boss! Expose yourself before anyone can expose you," one wrote, while another added, "you're killing it girl".

When she made her first appearance on the music scene, Sia did her utmost to conceal her identity, wearing wigs with long bangs to hide the upper half of her face. However, she recently decided to tone down her guises, and was photographed showing off her appearance while directing Kate Hudson on the set of her upcoming movie Sister.

Speaking previously about her reasons for hiding her face, Sia told Interview magazine: "So when people say, 'Show your face, you're not ugly.' I want to say, 'I know. I'm not doing it because I think I'm ugly; I'm trying to have some control over my image. And I'm allowed to maintain some modicum of privacy. But also I would like not to be picked apart or for people to observe when I put on 10 pounds or take off 10 pounds or I have a hair extension out of place or my fake tan is botched'."