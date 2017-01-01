Shania Twain to play virtual guest character in mobile game

Shania Twain will appear as a guest character in a new free mobile game.

The country star will show up in Home Street, developed by bosses at London-based gaming company Supersolid, throughout the month of November (17), beginning on Monday (06Nov17).

Shania will be the first guest character to appear across the company's gaming franchises.

"Shania’s presence in the game will allow her to engage virtually with fans and players in a way that she has never done before," a press release reads. "Shania’s in-game character will lead players through stories, two music videos from her new album Now will play on a special billboard within the game, and players will be able to purchase an exclusive Shania outfit, items and interactive guitar for their own characters to use in-game within Home Street."

The singer will also participate in a special in-game question and answer session, where players can submit questions for her to answer.

Home Street is Supersolid's ambitious new home decoration and character simulation game, which launched worldwide on Apple and Android mobile phones on 12 October and has already reached almost four million downloads in less than a month.

Users are able to "express their creativity by creating their own character and designing their dream home down to the last detail".

Announcing the introduction of Shania on Monday, Ed Chin, Supersolid's CEO, says, "Shania Twain is an incredibly exciting guest star to launch our first partnership with. Her long list of awards and achievements reflect her extraordinary success and popularity across all countries and cultures globally.

Twain is also branching out into acting - the Man! I Feel Like a Woman singer has signed on to play John Travolta's leading lady in a new racing drama, titled Trading Paint, which is set for release next summer (18).