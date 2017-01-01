Tyga removes video post after Emily Ratajkowski objects

Rapper Tyga has deleted a video clip for his new song Tequila Kisses from his Instagram account after using footage of model/actress Emily Ratajkowski without her permission.

The Rack City hitmaker teased his new promo in a social media post on Friday (03Nov17), when he shared black-and-white footage of Emily modelling a number of sexy outfits as his song, a bonus track from his Bugatti Raww mixtape, played in the background.

The imagery led fans to believe Emily, who bared her boobs for Robin Thicke's raunchy Blurred Lines video, had signed on as the star of Tyga's new release, but it appears the rapper didn't seek the beauty's approval before using her likeness for the Tequila Kisses post.

She took to Twitter on Saturday (04Nov17) to clear up the confusion, revealing the footage is old.

"Fyi (for your information) not in tygas video he posted an edit using footage I did for a lookbook 4 + years ago and has since deleted it (sic)," she wrote.

Tyga has since responded to Emily's objections, insisting he didn't mean any harm.

"I used old footage of u (as a fan) that I thought matched the vibe of my song.. 4 the culture (sic)," he tweeted. "It's no different than when n**gas hung pics on the wall (sic).."

Kylie Jenner's ex also insisted he only removed his original Instagram clip, because he didn't want any trouble with Emily, who had made it clear on the post she had nothing to do with the video.

"I deleted it cuz u was spamming my comments.. I don't want no smoke @emrata (sic)," he added.