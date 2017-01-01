NEWS Camila Cabello’s Havana on course to claim a second week at the top Newsdesk Share with :







Camila Cabello and Young Thug are eyeing up another week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



Havana took 13 weeks to climb to the top spot and is proving tough to remove on today’s Official Chart Update. The Latin-influenced song is 6,000 downloads and streaming equivalent sales ahead of Post Malone’s Rockstar (2), the song it dethroned from Number 1 last Friday.



Meanwhile, Sam Smith’s Too Good at Goodbyes experiences an uplift following the release of his second album The Thrill Of It All, ascending four spots to Number 3. Rita Ora is also enjoying a huge spike following her performance on The X Factor last night; Anywhere rises seven places to Number 4.



Parody track Man’s Not Hot by Big Shaq (aka comedian Michael Dapaah) zooms eight spots to Number 12 at the halfway stage of the chart week, while Taylor Swift could earn a fourth Top 40 hit from her upcoming album Reputation as new buzz track Call It What You Want starts at 16 today.



Stormzy’s Blinded By Your Grace – Pt 2 featuring MNEK could become the rapper’s fourth Top 20 hit this week, scaling 21 positions to Number 19 midweek, while fellow Grime star Dave is also set for the Top 40 with No Words ft. Mostack at Number 23, and How I Met My Ex at Number 35.



As well as Too Good at Goodbyes, Sam Smith is set for a further two Top 40 entries this week. Timbaland-produced Pray is at 27, while new single One Last Song is right behind, a new entry currently at Number 28.



Finally, N.E.R.D. returned last week with their first official single in seven years. Lemon, which features Rihanna, occupies Number 29 in today’s Official Chart Update.



