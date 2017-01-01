Liam Payne challenges girlfriend Cheryl to rap battles

Liam Payne loves to challenge his girlfriend Cheryl to rap battles.

The Strip That Down singer and his popstar partner, with whom he shares a seven-month-old son named Bear, are just like any other couple when in the comfort of their own home.

They even wind each other up, as Liam has admitted he likes to tease Cheryl, 34, by belting out some of her biggest hits.

Quizzed on which of her songs he likes best during an interview with British radio show Big Top 40, the 24-year-old mused, "I like Call My Name. I'm not going to sing a bit now, and obviously Fight For This Love, man, big big tune... I'll sing it round the kitchen when I'm at home. I like to mess about with her with things. It's funny, she gets embarrassed sometimes.

"To be honest with you we have rap battles in the kitchen, we have dance battles, I learn new moves all the time. Our kitchen is a wonderful place and sometimes food gets cooked there as well."

The One Direction hunk also showed off his talent for impersonations, mimicking the deep voice of actor Tom Hardy and Liam Neeson's Northern Irish accent.

Liam makes sure to keep his millions of fans up to date with his antics on social media, such as teasing the music video to his track Bedroom Floor, which stars actress Bella Thorne.

One Twitter follower posted a photo of the musician looking tired while resting his head on his hand, captioning it, "@LiamPayne waiting for Bedroom Floor mv (music video)..." to which Liam replied, "Why am I a meme."

Another follower wrote, "Because....you just are, you didn't choose the meme life, the meme life chose you," prompting the handsome star to joke: "I can't escape it I tried to get out it just drags me back in".