Marilyn Manson makes stage return after breaking leg

Marilyn Manson returned to the stage at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest in California on Sunday (05Nov17), five weeks after breaking his leg while performing.

The Beautiful People rocker, real name Brian Warner, broke his fibula in two places after he was crushed underneath a stage prop during a gig in New York on 30 September (17).

Despite being forced to wear a medical boot and perform sitting on a throne, the star stormed through his set at San Bernardino's Glen Helen Amphitheater.

According to the San Bernardino Sun, the 48-year-old addressed his injuries on stage, telling fans: "I am broken, but you can't break me."

Between tracks, Marilyn was aided by stagehands wearing surgical masks who helped him into position for his next song. For his cover of Eurythmics' Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This), he performed on a gurney while dressed in a medical gown.

He was singing the same track at September's New York gig when a podium, framed by two giant fake pistols, collapsed and crushed him, causing injuries that forced him to put his tour on hold.

After the incident he shock rocker told Yahoo Music: "I only recently watched the video of it. I can see how it could look terrifying. It was terrifying for me, because the truss was not secured properly.

"I wasn't trying to climb it. It started to fall and I tried to push back and I didn't get out the way in time. I'm not sure what I hit my head on, but it did fall onto my leg and break the fibula in two places. The pain was excruciating."

Slipknot's Knotfest event was held alongside Ozzy Osbourne's music bash Ozzfest in San Bernardino, and also featured sets from Prophets of Rage, Deftones and Rob Zombie.

Marilyn's tour continues in Helsinki, Finland on Sunday (12Nov17).