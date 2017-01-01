Britney Spears donates flower painting to Las Vegas benefit auction

Britney Spears' flower painting sold at auction for $10,000 (£7,600) on Sunday (05Nov17) during a benefit concert to honour those affected by the Las Vegas shooting.

The Stronger singer, who has a residency in Las Vegas, shared a video on Instagram in October showing her painting flowers onto a canvas, and she donated the piece to an auction which took place during the Vegas Cares benefit concert, which honoured the first responders and victims of the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival in October.

"I'm so proud to call Vegas my second home and I'm pleased to participate in this Vegas Cares show," Britney said in a video message during the concert. "The flowers in my painting represent a new beginning, and it's in that spirit that we move forward. All the proceeds from the winning bid go to Vegas Cares Memorial Fund. I appreciate your kindness and your generosity - I love you Vegas."

Entertainment reporter Robin Leach was in charge of auctioning off the piece and he ended up buying it himself for $10,000 (£7,600).

Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes shared a picture of Robin holding the framed artwork and wrote in the caption, "It’s #RobinLeach, who just auctioned this @britneyspears piece to ... himself! Yes! Great $10k moment #VegasCares @venetianvegas."

The benefit, which was held at The Venetian hotel and casino, featured performances from Jewel, the Blue Man Group, David Copperfield and Penn and Teller, among others. The proceeds from the benefit will go towards a memorial art piece commemorating those affected by the shooting, which left 58 people dead and more than 500 injured.

Britney's donation rounds off a charitable weekend for the 35-year-old singer, who attended the grand opening of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation’s (NCCF) Britney Spears Campus on Saturday (04Nov17). The children's cancer centre was named in her honour after she donated $1 million (£763,000) to the organisation.