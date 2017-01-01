Nelly's rape case passed to prosecutor for decision

Rapper Nelly's rape case has been forwarded to the King County Prosecutor’s office in Washington for possible criminal charges.

Auburn Police Department officials have concluded their investigation into claims he sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman on his tour bus in a parking lot last month (Oct17), and now the matter is currently “under review”, according to The Blast sources.

The state prosecutor will now determine if there is enough evidence to press charges.

Nelly was arrested days after the alleged incident and has been vocal in his defence.

The Hot in Herre hitmaker insists he is "completely innocent" of charges of second degree rape, stating: "Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation... I am confident that once the facts are looked at, it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation."

Nelly moved on to share his regrets over how the situation has impacted his family and friends.

"I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation," he tweeted. "I also want to thank my fans for their unwavering support. They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim."

He has also made it clear he has not been formally indicted on rape charges: "I have not been charged with a crime therefore no bail was required. I was released (from custody), pending further investigation."

His lawyer Scott Rosenblum is also convinced his client will be fully vindicated after police officers complete their investigation.

"Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation," the attorney wrote in a statement to Variety. "Our initial investigation clearly establishes this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation."

The unidentified accuser has since refused to testify against Nelly because she feels there's no way she can beat the rapper in court, and she has requested the case be dropped.