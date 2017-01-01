Britney Spears opens children's cancer centre

Britney Spears has opened a children's cancer centre in Las Vegas named in her honour after donating $1 million (£765,000) to the charitable organisation.

The Circus hitmaker attended the grand opening of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation’s (NCCF) Britney Spears Campus on Saturday (04Nov17).

Britney, who attended the ceremony with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, donated money from ticket sales for her Planet Hollywood Las Vegas residency show to make the campus happen, and thanked those who had helped with the fundraising.

"I’m just really excited to be standing here for our new NCCF campus,” the 35-year-old said before the ceremonial ribbon cutting. “We started fundraising in 2014 and we’ve raised $1 million to build this amazing facility to support the kids and the families everywhere. I’m so thankful to everyone for their generosity in making this a reality and making this happen.”

NCCF CEO Jeff Gordon praised the singer's generosity, and told the crowd how he had seen a new side to Britney.

"We can’t thank Britney enough being able to do this... we saw a side of Britney Spears that so many people maybe don’t have the opportunity to see. You realise what a special person Britney is. She’s an incredible performer, we know all that, but she does care and the more we’ve gotten to know her, the more grateful we’ve become to her, and the kids have adored her," he smiled.

Clark County Commission chair Steve Sisolak was also on hand to sing Britney's praises, and said her donation would subsequently benefit thousands of children.

"We’ve all seen her on stage, we’ve all seen her perform and what a phenomenal performer and entertainer she is, but what’s she’s doing today is another side of Britney that unfortunately most of us haven’t had the opportunity to see before," he said.

"What she is doing today, and continues to do, is going to benefit thousands of children that comes through this facility, and for that we are sincerely thankful and very, very appreciative.”