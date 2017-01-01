Nicole Scherzinger: 'Authenticity is the key to success'

Nicole Scherzinger has stressed how important it is to remain authentic in the spotlight.

The popstar has put off music for the time being to return as a judge on The X Factor U.K., mentoring hopeful singers to potential stardom.

While Nicole insists she is always working on new music and "secret projects", she is determined to remain true to herself as an artist.

"I've become more relaxed about things, that's for sure," she told Britain's OK! magazine when asked what lessons she's picked up over the years. "I've learnt that it's important to be authentic because that's what separates you from everyone else. That's one of the reasons I'm taking so much time to release new music. It has to come from a truthful and honest place because the industry is so over-saturated at the moment."

She credits singers such as Adele and Sam Smith as those whose music is really able to "resonate" with people thanks to their honest, open nature.

But there's more to Nicole than just singing at a TV career; she's had several film roles, including in Men in Black 3 and a voice-acting part in Disney's 2016 hit Moana.

And she always keeps her eyes open on how to build upon her performance skills, as the 39-year-old added, "As an actress, it's important to stay on top of the things that are out there and to see how they're being filmed. I have a few televisions at home but I don't even know how they work."