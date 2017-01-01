Kelly Clarkson: 'I thought I was asexual before I met my husband'

Kelly Clarkson sensationally revealed on Friday (03Nov17) that her husband Brandon Blackstock is the only man she has ever been "sexually attracted" to.

The Stronger hitmaker shared the startling news during a special show for SiriusXM listeners at New York City's Highline Ballroom.

"This isn’t a downer to anybody I dated before him," she explained, "but I’m just going to be real: I never felt like, honesty, sexually attracted to anybody before him (Brandon). And I’m not downing my exes. You know, everybody’s different. But there was something about him.”

Kelly also admitted that she was a little concerned about the fact that previous boyfriends didn't excite her.

“I honestly thought I was asexual," she noted, before revealing that everything changed for her when she met Brandon.

"I’d never been turned on like that in my whole life,” she gushed. “I was like, ‘Oh that’s that feeling… okay! That’s what they were talking about in Waiting to Exhale (movie).’ I just got it. I just didn’t have a clue."

The couple, who forgot to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary last month, met in 2006 at the Country Music Awards. Kelly performed a duet with country stars Rascal Flatts, and Blackstock was their then-manager.

“Literally, I’m not joking, he (Brandon) walked past and...I was like, ready to take it all off. I just felt something," she shared.

She also told the crowd that she "ain't that girl" so she said nothing at the time and didn't see her future husband again until 2012's Super Bowl where Kelly performed the U.S. national anthem. Brandon was there, working as a music manager, this time for Blake Shelton.

Though Kelly didn't spill the beans about how exactly the couple got together, she admitted that "it involved alcohol".

"You get really bold when you're drunk," she laughed.