Sick Kelly Clarkson cancels secret show

Kelly Clarkson turned a secret concert into a listening party for hew new album after she became too sick to perform.

The 35-year-old singer was supposed to be performing at the SiriusXM concert in New York on Friday (03Nov17) but was forced to cancel the show, PageSix reports.

“Do you want to hear the good news or the really bad news?” Kelly asked the crowd of hundreds of fans who turned out for the performance. “The good news is I’m here, the bad news is I caught a virus from my one-year-old.”

Kelly has daughter River, three, and 18-month-old son Remington with husband Brandon Blackstock, who was in the audience on Friday.

The former American Idol winner, whose voice was reportedly audibly scratchy, promised to reschedule the concert as soon as possible.

"You have no idea how bad I feel!” she said.

Kelly refused to let down her fans and sat for a Q&A with the audience that lasted as long as she had been set to perform. Six songs from her new album, Meaning of Life, were played to the audience with the singer explaining the inspiration for each track.

She also treated fans to a meet-and-greet after the Q&A, but told them she couldn't hug everyone due to the virus. PageSix reports Kelly told several fans the rescheduled show would be at night so her fans wouldn't have to take any time off work.

Kelly was recently announced to be joining the judging panel for the upcoming season 14 of U.S. talent show The Voice, surprising many who assumed she would be taking on a position on the reboot of American Idol, the show which started her career.

However, she revealed back in September that Idol came to her after she had already accepted a role on The Voice judging panel.

"I was kind of bummed too when Idol came to me. I hope it’s super successful," Kelly explained.