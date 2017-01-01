Eva Longoria leads tributes at Selena Quintanilla Walk of Fame ceremony

Eva Longoria led the tributes to late singer Selena Quintanilla as she was posthumously honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ceremony took place outside the Capitol Records building on Vine Street in Los Angeles on Friday (03Nov17), and was attended by hundreds of Selena's fans.

The singer's family, including her father Abraham, sister Suzette, brother A.B., and her widower Chris Perez, were also there, along with stars including Longoria and Edward James Olmos, who played Selena’s father in the 1997 film about her life.

The Mexican-American singer died on 31 March, 1995 at the age of 23 after being shot by her former fan club president Yolanda Saldivar at a motel in Texas.

A visibly emotional Longoria told the huge crowds lining Hollywood Boulevard: "It’s beyond humbling to stand here on behalf of a person that I myself owe so much to... I promised myself I wasn’t going to cry.”

She continued: "This star isn’t only for Selena. It’s for every Latina who’s out there, who has ever had a dream. Growing up there was no reflection of me anywhere, not on TV, not in movies, not in music, and it was as if someone like me didn’t exist in American mainstream.

"That all changed when a bright, young singer named Selena came and changed the landscape of music entertainment.”

Suzette accepted the award in honour of her sister and family, and said she was grateful her sister's legacy lives on. “I feel like we’ve crossed different generations." she said.

"We’re now in a whole new generation of millennials and I’m very grateful on behalf of my family and myself for them embracing her and finding her. I think Selena said it best, ‘The impossible is possible.' I’ll leave you with this, Selena said, ‘The goal isn’t to live forever, but to create something that will.’ And I think tonight is a perfect testament of that.”