Kim Kardashian ‘anxious about being home alone when Kanye starts touring’

Kim Kardashian is said to be beefing up security as her husband Kanye West plans to restart tour, starting with a secure nursery wing for the couple’s third baby – and her sisters’ children.

The 37-year-old reality star is reportedly concerned about her family’s safety after two intruders broke into her Kanye’s Bel Air home, bringing back memories of her Paris ordeal, when the star was tied up and held at knifepoint as she was robbed of jewellery worth millions.

With Kanye planning to head back out on a comeback tour next year, after quitting his The Life of Pablo tour following his hospitalisation for a nervous breakdown, Kim, who is having her third baby via surrogate, is “anxious” about security and reportedly keen for her sisters to move in.

“Kim’s been very emotional and anxious since the latest shock break-in,” a source told Heat magazine. “She’s been in tears to Kanye, saying she can’t believe they’ve been targeted and it’s brought up all the traumatic memories of the Paris robbery.

“She’s worrying she’ll struggle to cope when Kanye goes on tour, though he’s doing everything he can to reassure her.”

With Kanye heading back out on the road, Kim is reportedly keen for her pregnant sisters Khloe and Kylie, to move in to the “luxury $3 million (£2.3 million) baby wing” she’s planning to add to her home, which will come complete with round the clock surveillance. With all the sisters’ partners regularly away from home, Khloe is dating basketball player Tristan Thompson and Kylie is with rapper Travis Scott, Kim thinks the ideal solution is for them all to live together.

“Kim has said her family are the only people she can trust,” added the source. “She’s adamant that nothing like the Paris incident will ever happen on her home turf.”

With a reported fortune of $45 million, Kim will certainly be able to afford the best that money can buy and she plans to ensure that she and her sisters’ babies want for nothing in the luxury quarters.

“Kim wants the best nannies in the world, as well as a baby spa and living quarters for nannies,” explained the insider.

“With Kanye on tour and Khloe and Kylie both being in relatively new relationships, she’s told her sisters that they’ll raise their babies together and that she’ll ensure they have the best help they need – with or without their men by their sides.”