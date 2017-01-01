Truck crashes into Blake Shelton's lake house

Country star Blake Shelton is eager to return home to Oklahoma after learning a local crashed his truck into the front of the singer's lake house.

The Boys 'Round Here hitmaker has been busy promoting his new album Texoma Shore in New York City for the past week, but as he neared the end of his trip, he received a little unfortunate news about his retreat in Lake Texoma, which inspired the title of his latest release.

"This is a weird moment for me, because I'm talking about Texoma Shore and I made the album at my lake house... and I just got a phone call; somebody drove their truck through the front of my lake house!," he revealed during an interview on U.S. morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday (03Nov17). "It was an accident... I'm trying to figure it out (how it happened)... There's a truck sticking out the front of my freaking house!"

Blake then joked about his need to really push his new album, which was released this week, to cover the costs of repairing his home, quipping, "I gotta sell some records now, for sure!"

In reality, the singer isn't that concerned about the damage: "That's what you have insurance for," he shrugged. "I'm not too worried about it."

The incident is not the only reason why Blake is keen to head back to his native Oklahoma - he's starting to miss being outdoors, surrounded by nature.

"I like coming to New York City," he shared. "Right now, I've been here about a week... I'm kinda at my wit's end now, I need to go see some grass...!

"I just like to be in the outdoors; I like to be there when the sun comes up. I love that stuff, but then I'm in bed by eight o'clock at night!"

The lake house is also where Blake loves to spend his down time with girlfriend Gwen Stefani, who has made an effort to take part in his favourite outdoor activities.

"She has gone fishing before, but it's one of those things, it's like, if she hasn't caught something in five minutes, she's like, 'What else is there to do?'" he smiled.

But she does enjoy just hanging out on Blake's boat.

"We get out on the pontoon boat, and we just float around, talk...," he said.

The couple has been dating since late 2015, after Gwen's marriage to rocker Gavin Rossdale collapsed, and Blake divorced his ex-wife, Miranda Lambert.