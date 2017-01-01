NEWS Camila Cabello’s Havana reaches Number 1 on the UK sngles chart Newsdesk Share with :







Congratulations to Camila Cabello who has scored her very first UK solo Number 1 single.



Havana featuring Young Thug eventually rises to the top following three consecutive weeks held up in the Number 2 spot. Havana ended up just shy of 4,000 combined chart sales ahead of Post Malone’s Rockstar, ending its four-week residency at Number 1.



Camila told OfficialCharts.com: “I am so excited to be Number 1 in the UK! I can’t believe it! Thank you to my amazing fans for always supporting me - WE DID IT! I am so grateful.”



Camila’s previous career peak was Number 2 – Work From Home by Fifth Harmony claimed runner-up status in April 2016. Havana recently became the Cuban-born star’s fourth UK Top 40 hit and her first Top 10 entry as a soloist.



Post Malone and 21 Savage’s Rockstar slips a slot to Number 2 this week on the Official Singles Chart, ahead of a non-mover in Marshmello and Khalid’s Silence (3). Avicii and Rita Ora’s Lonely Together holds firm at Number 4, ahead of Zayn & Sia’s Dusk Till Dawn, which returns to its previous peak position of Number 5.



Charlie Puth’s How Long (9) rises eight to become his fourth UK Top 10 single following his performance on BBC One’s Sounds Like Friday Night, while Rita Ora’s Anywhere lifts nine to Number 11.



Wolves by Selena Gomez & Marshmello claims this week’s highest new entry at Number 16, two slots ahead of CamelPhat and Elderbrook’s Cola, which enters the Top 20 for the first time at Number 18. Big Shaq’s Man’s Not Hot also cracks the Top 20 for the first time, up six to Number 20.



Liam Payne’s Bedroom Floor leaps six positions to Number 22 after his debut live performance of the track on The X Factor, plus there’s a 10 place ascent for MK’s 17 to Number 26. One placing behind is Let You Down by rising American rapper NF, up 13 to Number 27.



Clean Bandit’s UK tour is in full swing, and new single I Miss You featuring Julia Michaels debuts at Number 28 this week. Michael Jackson's Thriller returns to the Top 40 for the first time since June 2009 following his death. Halloween downloads and streams cause the horrifying hit to re-enter at Number 34.



Finally, Taylor Swift’s Ready For It is back in the Top 40 at Number 38 following the release of the headline-grabbing official video, and Stormzy nets his 10th UK Top 40 hit with Blinded By Your Grace ft. MNEK (40).

