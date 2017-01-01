Anastacia decided not to have kids after battling cancer

Anastacia made the decision not to have children after conquering breast cancer for the second time.

The 49-year-old singer has battled the disease twice, and underwent a double mastectomy in 2013. That operation was what confirmed in the I'm Outta Love star's mind that she didn't want to have a family and opted instead to put her career first, as she explained to Britain's The Sun newspaper.

"I’m conscious of not having a child at this point in my life. When I was younger I wanted, so the word wanted, wanted, wanted, was there until a certain period when I was like, ‘This is not going to happen’. Like, ‘Imagine having a kid right now?’" she mused. "I don’t feel less of a woman by not having a child, I feel more of a woman by empowering myself to do what is right for me and not feel like I want to see me in a baby face."

Anastacia, who turns 50 next year (18), also insisted that her decision has nothing to do with her body clock and is just a conscious choice she has made.

"Honey, all this works, don’t get it twisted. My parts are working," she smiled. 'I choose not, that’s what I mean. It’s an actual choice. I have to continually make that choice or it could happen."

Anastacia was previously married to her former bodyguard Wayne Newton for three years, until they divorced in 2010.

While she has yet to find another love, the singer says she doesn't need a relationship to make her happy.

"I know what it’s like to call the man husband and I really loved all of it," she explained. "But I’m older and I don’t need to have that piece of paper as much as I needed to as a little girl. I’d like a partner forever type of thing... but it’s a choice. I would be OK to be living in sin.

"I haven’t found that one person in the love situation, but I’ve found my career and some people never find that, so I can’t be greedy. I’m not the one with two kids and a dog and a picket fence."