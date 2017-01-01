Zayn enjoyed farm life while recording new album

Pop star Zayn fed cows and walked horses in between recording sessions on a rural farm in Pennsylvania.

The former One Direction star spent much of the summer in a private studio on the property, where he was working on tracks for the follow-up to his debut album Mind of Mine - and he really got into country life.

"(The farm) is just out of the way and feels grounded," he tells Billboard in a new interview. "There’s not a lot of things around. I do a lot of farm work.

"I take the horses out and feed the cows and that kind of stuff. It’s cool. I’ve always been ­interested in animals."

Zayn admits life on the farm reminded him of the countryside around Bradford, England, where he grew up, and he invited family and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid to join him for sessions and walks in the fields.

He insists his mum and dad are big fans of his latest music, but they disagree on their favourite tracks.

Zayn’s dad, Yaser, is one of his most critical supporters, urging his son to write better lyrics.

"He likes the more meaningful ones (songs)," the Pillowtalk singer says. "He’ll be like, ‘Read more, do this, work on this lyric'."

But Zayn's mum, Tricia, loves her son's "clubby and upbeat" tracks: "She’s hilarious to me. All of what I call my proper ratchet songs, she loves."

Meanwhile, don't expect to see any of his former One Direction bandmates among his inner circle - Zayn is not exactly close with Harry, Niall, Liam and Louis.

"Our relationships have definitely changed since we were in a band together, but I think that’s just life," he says. "Everybody grows up; two of the guys have got kids now... I don’t talk to any of them, really."