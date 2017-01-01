Michael Jackson's son unscathed after motorbike crash

Michael Jackson's son Prince was briefly hospitalised on Thursday morning (02Nov17) after he was involved in a motorcycle accident in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ.com, the 20-year-old lost control of his bike in the light rain while en route to Loyola Marymount University, where he is a student, and an ambulance was called to tend to the King of Pop's eldest child.

He was taken to a nearby emergency room, where he was checked over by doctors, but sources tell the outlet Prince Jackson managed to escape with just minor injuries, and was soon discharged from the hospital. He then headed straight to class.

Prince has yet to comment on the accident itself, but he did acknowledge his medical scare in a post on Instagram, as he shared a photo of his lower legs strapped into the stretcher as a precaution while he was being transported in the back of the ambulance.

He simply captioned the image, "Well s**t..."

Prince is well known for his love of motorcycles and frequently posts pictures of his black Harley-Davidson low rider on social media, with one snap from September (17) showing him giving his 19-year-old sister Paris a ride.

"Get you a ride or die to ride into the sunset @parisjackson," he wrote beside the photo.

He also shares videos taken during his bike rides on his own YouTube channel, with his most recent clip uploaded on 9 October (17), when he graciously helped an elderly lady unscrew the cap on her car's gas tank after making a stop at a petrol station.