Morrissey teams up with PETA US for 'Holidays Are Murder on Turkeys' campaign

For his November/December U.S. tour, Morrissey has teamed up with PETA to spread his own brand of seasonal cheer: a campaign called "Holidays Are Murder on Turkeys."



The ad (available here) features photos of Morrissey with animals behind a cartoon image of the veggie icon holding aloft a sign bearing the campaign slogan. He has recruited PETA members to hand the fliers to thousands of fans exiting each of his 17 U.S. shows, including performances at the Hollywood Bowl and Madison Square Garden.



"We hope this unique artwork will end up on refrigerators across the country as a reminder that animals shouldn't be sacrificed for holiday feasts," says PETA Vice President Dan Mathews.



Morrissey once hosted a PETA Thanksgiving dinner at which a turkey was the guest of honor rather than the main course.

