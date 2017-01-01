Ty Dolla $ign confirms Lauren Jauregui romance

Ty Dolla $ign has finally confirmed he's dating Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui after months of speculation.

The rapper, real name Tyrone Griffin Jr., was first linked to the 21-year-old singer back in September (17), when Lauren posted several pictures with the musician on social media.

They had held off on going public with an official relationship, but in an interview with Power 105.1 FM morning show The Breakfast Club on Tuesday, Ty, 32, finally gave in.

Asked if they are an item, he replied: "Just for you, I’ll say yes. Only for The Breakfast Club."

His confirmation comes after he shared a picture with Lauren on his Instagram Stories last month, showing the couple in an embrace while surrounded by their friends.

"Blessed and thankful to have u in my life my love (sic)," he captioned the shot. The pair also celebrated Halloween together, with Ty dressing as the Mad Hatter while Lauren donned a sexy Alice in Wonderland guise.

Prior to their romantic relationship, Lauren and Ty had worked together when Fifth Harmony collaborated with him on their 2016 hit Work From Home. The new couple has also teamed up for the tune In Your Phone, which will feature on Ty's upcoming album Beach House 3.

In The Breakfast Club interview, Ty added that fans are already responding well to the tune, laughing: "It’s going crazy right now. Shout-out to Team Dolla, man.”

While Lauren typically remains tight-lipped about her personal life, she revealed her bisexuality in an open letter shared last November (16) in which she condemned the controversial policies of U.S. President Donald Trump.

"I am a bisexual Cuban-American woman and I am so proud of it," Jauregui wrote. "I am proud to be part of a community that only projects love and education and the support of one another."