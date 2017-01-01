Mariah Carey achieves lifelong dream at Hollywood hand and footprint ceremony

Mariah Carey has fulfilled a childhood dream with her Hollywood hand and footprint ceremony on Wednesday (01Nov17).

The Emotions hitmaker has envisioned pressing her hands and feet into wet cement outside the TCL Chinese Theatre since she was a little girl, and the event finally happened this week.

"I'm just happy," Mariah gushed to ET Online. "I'm honoured to be here. This is like a childhood dream. It's awesome.

"I've seen pictures of the moment (in my dreams), and this is, like, the real version of it, being here, so it's a nice thing."

The Grammy-winning star, who has made history by selling over 200 million records throughout her decades-long career, imprinted her hands and feet wearing a pair of stylish black Christian Louboutin slingback stilettos.

"They weren't the most comfortable, but I'll always remember what they were for," she said with a wink.

Mariah was intent on showing up to the ceremony in her most classically chic garb to pay homage to the Hollywood icons she has always looked up to.

“I have this picture of Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell when they were doing their imprint ceremony," she told Variety. "It’s an iconic photograph, and I have it hanging in my living room. It’s something that feels humbling, and I feel honoured by it.”

Now that she has achieved her lifelong Hollywood sidewalk dream, the hardworking R&B queen has her sights set on Christmas and plans to work through the holiday season.

In addition to voicing character Rebecca the Hen in upcoming animated film The Star, about a donkey who saves the first Christmas, she is also performing "big production" holiday-themed concerts in New York, London, Paris and other cities throughout December (17).

“A lot of people tell me now that my music and my shows have become a holiday tradition for them, and that makes me feel good,” she smiled.