U2 reunite with Kendrick Lamar for new tune

U2 have joined forces once again with rapper Kendrick Lamar to collaborate on the rockers' new single Get Out of Your Own Way.

Bono and his bandmates have unveiled the latest release from their upcoming album Songs of Experience, and the end of the track features a familiar voice, with Kendrick delivering a brief spoken word piece over the sounds of The Edge's guitar.

The unlikely pals previously teamed up for the politically-charged XXX from Kendrick's DAMN. project, which hit retailers earlier this year (17).

The unique collaboration came as a surprise to fans of both artists, but the hip-hop star recently revealed the pairing wasn't so out of the ordinary, as he had long been discussing working with Bono on another idea, which was revamped for DAMN.

"We had a (different) record we were supposed to be doing together," Kendrick told Rolling Stone in August (17). "He sent it over, I laid some ideas to it, and we didn't know where it was going.

"I just happened to have an album coming out, so I just asked him, like, 'Yo, would you do me this honour of letting me use this record, use this idea that I want to put together because I'm hearing a certain type of 808, a certain drum to it?' And he was open to it."

Kendrick went on to praise his friendship with Bono, explaining the veteran singer and celebrated philanthropist has been someone he's looked up to for some time.

"Bono has so much wisdom and so much knowledge, in music and in life," he said. "Sitting on the phone with him, I could talk to him for hours. The things he's doing around the world, of just helping people, is inspiring."