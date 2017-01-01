Tyrese Gibson breaks down in online video as custody battle rages on

Actor and singer Tyrese Gibson has put his custody battle at risk by filming an emotional video, in which he bursts into tears and attacks rich friends and his ex-wife.

The Furious 7 star is currently fighting his former wife, Norma, in court after she won a temporary restraining order against her ex, claiming he spanked their 10-year-old daughter Shayla so hard she couldn't sit down.

In court last week (ends27Oct17), she claimed Tyrese was violent towards her throughout their marriage, once punching her several times when she was pregnant with their daughter.

The actor has been defiant about Norma's bid for permanent protection, claiming she's trying to wreck his life because she's bitter about the fact he remarried earlier this year (17), but now it appears he has had enough and in a three minute-plus video he has posted on social media, he lets his raw emotions show.

Wearing a 'Shayla ROCKS' hoodie, he breaks down as he rambles on about being a "man of God" and pleads, "Don't take my baby, please don't take my baby... This is all I got.

"I been away from my baby for two months and I just want my baby, and no one's listening."

Tyrese did have a monitored visitation with his daughter on Sunday (29Oct17), but it appears spending Halloween without her was too much for the star, who blasts his ex in the video, stating, "I'm at $13,000 a month. What more do you want from me?"

At one point, he stops to consider if the footage he's shooting will impact the case, adding, "Oh my God, am I doing something illegal by doing this video?"

He ends the emotional outburst by attacking rich friends, who are not supporting him, raging, "Ain't nobody showing up for me. I've got all these millionaire friends... I've been there for you, why nobody's there for me (sic)?"

And he signs off by taking another stab at his ex, claiming her allegations have wrecked his acting career: "Nobody wants to hire me, Norma," he vents. "Congratulations."

His ex-wife accused him of violating her temporary protective order in court last week, by sending balloons, gifts and a fruit basket to his daughter's school and allegedly hiring a plane to fly over the place carrying a banner that read: "No matter what, Daddy loves you Shayla".

The former couple's custody and protective order case continues.