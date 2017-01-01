Josh Groban 'shaking' after suspected terror attack in New York

Singer/actor Josh Groban ran for his life on Tuesday afternoon (31Oct17) after multiple gun shots rang out as police took down a suspected terrorist in New York City.

At least eight people were killed and many others injured after a man drove his rented truck onto a pedestrian and bike path, ramming into crowds in lower Manhattan.

He then collided with a school bus, before jumping out of the vehicle, brandishing what appeared to be two firearms and prompting a uniformed police officer to confront the suspect and shoot him in the abdomen.

The man has since been placed in custody and transported to a hospital for treatment.

Groban, who had been out walking his dog, took to Twitter as the drama unfolded, revealing he was trying to get to safety.

"Oh my god I just heard gun shots and ran with my dog," he wrote. "Downtown. F**k."

After hearing the news of the attack, the singer returned to social media and shared further details about the terrifying experience: "I hope everyone's ok," he tweeted. "Was half a block from me, didn't see it but heard 8-10 quick rounds fired off... I'm shaking. That's the corner I was supposed to have my coffee but my dog pulled me into the park half a block away 10 min before shooting (sic)."

Moments later, as he acknowledged it was Halloween, he added, "Devastated for the victims and their families tonight & inspired by the spirit of this city. Sirens and trick or treaters everywhere".

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has since branded the incident a "cowardly act of terror", and other celebrities have flocked to social media to send their condolences to those caught up in the tragedy.

Actress Zoe Saldana posted, "My heart is broken. Sending prayers to all the victims who's (sic) lives were taken today in NYC," as Jared Leto wrote, "Sending love to NYC on this tragic + heartbreaking day".

"New York. My heart is with you always and forever," shared British singer Sam Smith. "Devastating news. My soul and heart is with the victims and there (sic) loved ones x horrific".

And Frozen star Josh Gad tweeted: "Oh God. Just read about NYC attack. I can't stomach this non-stop senseless hatred and violence. So sad for the city and all those affected," while William Shatner wrote: "This news is so horrible on a day like today that is meant for children."